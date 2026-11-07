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Man hospitalized after shooting stemming from ongoing feud in Holiday: PSO

Pasco deputies said the suspect left the area before law enforcement arrived and remains sought.
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Ryan Watern
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HOLIDAY, Fla. — A man was hospitalized after a Friday shooting stemming from an ongoing feud between two men in Holiday, according to the Pasco Sheriff's Office (PSO).

The shooting happened around 9:20 p.m. on Friday in the area of Patriot Lane, deputies said.

Preliminary information indicates an ongoing feud between two adult men led to the shooting.

The man who was shot was transported for medical treatment. His condition was not immediately released.

PSO said the suspect left the area before deputies arrived.

Deputies are continuing to search for the suspect and are asking anyone with information to contact law enforcement at 727-847-8102, option 7.

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