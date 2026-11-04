Laurel Lee projected to win Florida CD 15 seat

HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, Fla. — Republican Laurel Lee is projected to retain her seat in Congressional District 15 as the district map expands to include Citrus and Hernando counties.

Lee served as Gov. Ron DeSantis' Secretary of State before winning her seat in 2022. Before that, she was a Circuit Court Judge in Hillsborough and a federal prosecutor.

District 15 formerly covered eastern Hillsborough, along with parts of Pasco and Polk counties, but beginning January 3, 2027, Florida’s 15th Congressional District will include Citrus and Hernando counties, along with portions of Hillsborough and Pasco counties.

WFTS

The new boundaries were used for this election.