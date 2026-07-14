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Car slams into Social Security Administration building in New Port Richey: FHP

car slams into Social Security Administration building in New Port Richey
Florida Highway Patrol
car slams into Social Security Administration building in New Port Richey
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NEW PORT RICHEY, Fla. — A parking attempt escalated quickly in New Port Richey on Tuesday, when a car smashed into the Social Security Administration located at 7601 Little Road.

Florida Highway Patrol (FHP) said a 63-year-old New Port Richey woman driving a Kia was attempting to turn into a parking space, when she accidentally accelerated and crashed into the face of the building.

car slams into Social Security Administration building in New Port Richey

A 43-year-old Holiday woman, who was a passenger in the Kia, suffered minor injuries, FHP said. She was taken to an area hospital.

The driver suffered no injuries, according to FHP's report.

Father searches for answers after son's death inside Dick's House of Sports

On Friday, 15-year-old Jaden Law was found dead inside a fitting room at the Dick's House of Sports at Brandon Exchange following gunshots.

Father searches for answers after son's death inside Dick's House of Sports

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