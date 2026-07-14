Car slams into Social Security Administration building in New Port Richey: FHP

NEW PORT RICHEY, Fla. — A parking attempt escalated quickly in New Port Richey on Tuesday, when a car smashed into the Social Security Administration located at 7601 Little Road.

Florida Highway Patrol (FHP) said a 63-year-old New Port Richey woman driving a Kia was attempting to turn into a parking space, when she accidentally accelerated and crashed into the face of the building.

Florida Highway Patrol

A 43-year-old Holiday woman, who was a passenger in the Kia, suffered minor injuries, FHP said. She was taken to an area hospital.

The driver suffered no injuries, according to FHP's report.