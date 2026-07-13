24-year-old road ranger hit, killed while working crash in Pasco County: FHP

PASCO CO., Fla. — The Florida Highway Patrol (FHP) said a road ranger was hit and killed while working the scene of a crash on Sunday night in Pasco County.

Officials said Florida Department of Transportation road rangers responded to a crash on I-75 at mile marker 274 at around 8:28 p.m. on July 12.

Florida Highway Patrol

Shortly after they arrived, FHP said an Acura MDX drove between the ranger’s vehicles and struck one of the road rangers, who was outside the vehicle setting a lane closure.

The ranger, a 24-year-old Brandon man, suffered fatal injuries at the scene, per FHP.

Florida Highway Patrol

FHP said the Acura driver, 40-year-old Darren Christopher Jenkins of Bradenton, was later arrested for DUI manslaughter after providing a breath sample of 0.334.