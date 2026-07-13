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24-year-old road ranger hit, killed while working crash in Pasco County: FHP

24-year-old road ranger hit, killed while working crash in Pasco County: FHP
Florida Highway Patrol
24-year-old road ranger hit, killed while working crash in Pasco County: FHP
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PASCO CO., Fla. — The Florida Highway Patrol (FHP) said a road ranger was hit and killed while working the scene of a crash on Sunday night in Pasco County.

Officials said Florida Department of Transportation road rangers responded to a crash on I-75 at mile marker 274 at around 8:28 p.m. on July 12.

Road ranger hit, killed while working crash in Pasco County: FHP

Shortly after they arrived, FHP said an Acura MDX drove between the ranger’s vehicles and struck one of the road rangers, who was outside the vehicle setting a lane closure.

The ranger, a 24-year-old Brandon man, suffered fatal injuries at the scene, per FHP.

Road ranger hit, killed while working crash in Pasco County: FHP

FHP said the Acura driver, 40-year-old Darren Christopher Jenkins of Bradenton, was later arrested for DUI manslaughter after providing a breath sample of 0.334.

Small plane makes emergency water landing near Honeymoon Island State Park

Dunedin Fire Rescue said all occupants safely reached shore with minor injuries after the aircraft went down offshore.

Small plane makes emergency water landing near Honeymoon Island State Park: DFR

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