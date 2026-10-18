Death investigation closes southbound lanes of Suncoast Parkway in Pasco County

PASCO COUNTY, Fla. — A death investigation in Hernando County closed all southbound lanes of the Suncoast Parkway in Pasco County on Sunday, officials said.

The parkway was shut down for police activity at Exit 37 (County Line Road) around 10:26 a.m., according to Florida 511.

The Hernando County Sheriff's Office (HCSO) confirmed the closure was related to a death investigation, but did not provide additional details.

Florida Highway Patrol was also assisting with traffic control for the incident out of Hernando County.

There is no active threat to the public, HCSO said.

As of 1:10 p.m., one southbound lane of the Suncoast Parkway reopened to traffic.