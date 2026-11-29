PASCO COUNTY, Fla. — The Florida Highway Patrol (FHP) said it is looking to identify the driver involved in a fatal hit-and-run crash on Saturday evening in Pasco County.

FHP said an unknown vehicle was traveling northbound on Seven Springs Boulevard at around 9:50 p.m. on Nov. 28.

South of San Jose Loop, FHP said a 59-year-old male bicyclist from New Port Richey was also traveling northbound on Seven Springs Boulevard ahead of the unknown vehicle.

Officials said the unknown vehicle overtook and struck the bicyclist, who later died at the hospital. After the crash, FHP said the driver of the unknown vehicle fled the scene.

According to FHP, vehicle parts discovered at the crash scene indicate that the unknown vehicle was a 2008-2014 Ford F150 pickup truck of an unknown color, with damage to the front right/right side and a missing passenger side mirror.

Officials ask that anyone with information regarding the suspect vehicle and driver call *FHP (*347) or Crime Stoppers at **TIPS.