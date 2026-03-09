Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Pasco deputies searching for missing 39-year-old man in Port Richey

Richard Wagner
Pasco County Sheriff's Office
Richard Wagner
Posted

PASCO COUNTY, Fla. — Pasco County deputies are searching for 39-year-old Richard Wagner, who has been missing since mid-February.

Authorities said Wagner was last seen around 1 p.m. on Feb. 13 in the Hawthorn Drive area of Port Richey. He is described as 6-foot-4, 200 pounds, with brown hair and brown eyes, and was wearing a white T-shirt with “adult” in black lettering and black tennis shoes.

Deputies said Wagner may be riding an e-bike.

Anyone with information is urged to call the Pasco Sheriff’s Non-Emergency Line at 727-847-8102, option 7, or report tips online at PascoSheriff.com/tips.

