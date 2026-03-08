DUI suspect charged in fatal multi-vehicle crash on Chancey Road: FHP

PASCO COUNTY, Fla. — A 51-year-old man died after a multi-vehicle crash on Chancey Road involving a suspected impaired driver.

Florida Highway Patrol (FHP) said Mynor Adolfo Milian-Morales, 29, attempted to pass a vehicle in a no-passing zone east of Yonkers Boulevard, colliding nearly head-on with an eastbound Subaru Outback. The impact caused a chain reaction that struck two more vehicles, including a Harley-Davidson motorcycle whose rider later died from injuries.

Troopers said Milian-Morales had a blood alcohol content of 0.106 and no driver’s license. He was arrested for DUI manslaughter, driving without a license resulting in death, and multiple DUI-related injury and property damage charges, and booked into the Pasco County Jail.

Other drivers suffered injuries ranging from minor to serious, and one passenger was unhurt.

This is an ongoing investigation.