Driver wanted for Pasco hit-and-run involving motorcyclist arrested by FHP

PASCO COUNTY, Fla. — A Hudson man was arrested by troopers on Oct. 25 after being sought for a hit-and-run involving a motorcycle on U.S. Highway 19 a day prior.

Kenneth Smith, 76, was charged with leaving the scene of a serious injury crash by the Florida Highway Patrol (FHP) at his Sheepshead Drive home.

While continuing to investigate the Oct. 24 hit-and-run crash, troopers located the suspect vehicle in the afternoon hours of Oct. 25 at Smith’s home.

Troopers had been searching for the driver who turned into the path of the motorcyclist on Oct. 24.

According to a FHP report, the vehicle driven by Smith was traveling northbound on U.S. Highway 19 at about 1:33 p.m.

At the same time, a Suzuki motorcycle, driven by a 34-year-old Spring Hill man, was traveling southbound on the highway.

At the intersection of Maryland Avenue, Smith turned left into the motorcycle’s path, causing the rider to slam into the vehicle, according to surveillance video.

Following the crash, Smith continued westbound on Maryland Avenue without stopping.

The motorcyclist suffered serious injuries, FHP officials said.