Troopers searching Pasco hit-and-run driver who turned into path of motorcyclist: FHP

PASCO COUNTY, Fla. — Troopers are searching for a Pasco County hit-and-run driver who turned into the path of a motorcyclist on Oct. 24, authorities said.

According to a Florida Highway Patrol report, a silver mid-sized SUV, driven by an unknown motorist, was traveling northbound on U.S. Highway 19 at about 1:33 p.m.

At the same time, a Suzuki motorcycle, driven by a 34-year-old Spring Hill man, was traveling southbound on the highway.

At the intersection of Maryland Avenue, the SUV turned left into the motorcycle’s path, causing the rider to slam into the vehicle, according to surveillance video.

Following the crash, the SUV continued westbound on Maryland Avenue without stopping.

The motorcyclist suffered serious injuries, FHP officials said.

Anyone with information regarding this incident is asked to call *FHP (*347) or Crime Stoppers at **TIPS.