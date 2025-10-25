Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
NewsPasco County

Actions

Troopers searching Pasco hit-and-run driver who turned into path of motorcyclist: FHP

The Florida Highway Patrol is looking for a Pasco County hit-and -run driver who turned into the path of a motorcyclist.
pasco motorcycle crash
motorcycle crash.jpg
Posted
and last updated

PASCO COUNTY, Fla. — Troopers are searching for a Pasco County hit-and-run driver who turned into the path of a motorcyclist on Oct. 24, authorities said.

According to a Florida Highway Patrol report, a silver mid-sized SUV, driven by an unknown motorist, was traveling northbound on U.S. Highway 19 at about 1:33 p.m.

At the same time, a Suzuki motorcycle, driven by a 34-year-old Spring Hill man, was traveling southbound on the highway.

At the intersection of Maryland Avenue, the SUV turned left into the motorcycle’s path, causing the rider to slam into the vehicle, according to surveillance video.

Following the crash, the SUV continued westbound on Maryland Avenue without stopping. 

The motorcyclist suffered serious injuries, FHP officials said.

Anyone with information regarding this incident is asked to call *FHP (*347) or Crime Stoppers at **TIPS.

"I was 100% sure it was them."

A Tampa Bay area landscaping business owner narrowly avoided losing $15,000 to scammers who impersonated his bank and knew his detailed banking history. Tampa Bay 28 I-Team Investigator shares his story and how to spot the same "cash bag scam".

Tampa small business owner nearly lost $15K to sophisticated 'cash bag scam'

Latest Pasco County News from Tampa Bay 28

 

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Sign up for our Morning E-mail Newsletter to receive the latest headlines in your inbox.

New mobile app for iOS and Android. Our news is streaming any time you want to watch with our 24/7 streaming channel and video on demand clips.

FREE Local News & Weather on Your Phone or Streaming TV. Click Here.