Zephyrhills community celebrates revival of historic Home Theater ahead of Halloween Howl

ZEPHYRHILLS, Fla. — Halloween festivities are returning to downtown Zephyrhills this weekend, and residents are celebrating more than just costumes and candy. Main Street Zephyrhills is preparing to bring new life to one of the city’s most longstanding landmarks, the historic Home Theater on 5th Avenue.

The long-vacant building, once a hub of entertainment for the community, is being restored after nearly two decades of closure. Built in 1948 by former mayor and lumber magnate I.A. Krusen, the Home Theater was once billed as one of the most modern movie houses in the South. It featured comfortable seating, a wide stage and even a glass-enclosed "crying room" for parents with babies.

"The theater had a couple of different things that it provided for the community. There were high school graduations within the theater. There were plays as well as movies. It served a lot of different roles," said William McCaw, historic preservation planner for the City of Zephyrhills.

The theater closed in 2007, but city leaders and residents are hopeful about its future. State funding recently helped the nonprofit Main Street Zephyrhills purchase the property, with plans to transform it into a cultural arts center. The restoration will preserve the original facade and reconstruct the back of the building, which was originally an Army Quonset hut.

"I grew up going to the movies here. Parents brought me here, teenage years I’d hang with my friends then it closed down," said City Manager Billy Poe.

Across Florida, communities have found success in restoring historic theaters to boost downtown revitalization. McCaw said cities such as DeLand, Plant City, Tampa and New Port Richey have all embraced similar efforts.

As Zephyrhills prepares to celebrate its own progress, the city’s annual Halloween Howl event will take place Saturday starting at 4 p.m. in the downtown district. Families can enjoy trick-or-treating, costume contests and live entertainment.



