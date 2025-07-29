Even the cows seek shade as Pasco County endures dangerous heat

DADE CITY, Fla. — As Florida bakes under relentless summer heat, even the cows are searching for relief.

In Pasco County, where temperatures have frequently soared into the high 90s with heat index values reaching well over 110 degrees, the impact of the extreme weather has been widespread. The National Weather Service has issued multiple heat advisories for the Tampa Bay area, warning of dangerous conditions for people and animals alike.

At Grand Bar Ranch, a family-owned cattle operation near Dade City, Larry Barthle has grown up in the cattle business.

“It’s in your blood. You are always wanting to go in and get started the next day because there is always something to take care of,” said Barthle, whose family has raised cattle on the property for generations.

Despite the scorching weather, Barthle says his herd of Brahman cattle is well-suited for Florida’s subtropical climate.

He says the breed handles the heat and humidity remarkably well. In fact, it’s not unusual to see them grazing even during the hottest parts of the day.

Still, they take advantage of the natural shade offered by centuries-old oak trees and cool off in a sinkhole filled with water on the ranch.

“It can be hotter around the water. But they can cool off by getting in the water and drinking some and splashing around,” said Barthle.

Barthle shared a few other heat-related facts about his cows. He noted that some do sweat, especially when active, and Brahman cattle have a distinctive adaptation to help regulate body temperature.

“They have this extra skin under their neck called dewlap,” Barthle said. “And all the extra skin helps them kind of like a radiator which helps them cool off.”

No matter the weather, the cows remain inquisitive. When wd arrived at the ranch, the curious animals came over to check things out.

As extreme heat continues to grip the region, Barthle’s herd is a reminder that even the most heat-adapted animals appreciate a little shade.