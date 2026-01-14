Fatal incident on River Road in Dade City: Florida Highway Patrol

DADE CITY, Fla. — An incident in Pasco County was fatal, according to Florida High Patrol (FHP).
FHP's preliminary report from Wednesday morning states the incident happened in the 40000 block of River Road in Dade City.
This is a developing story. Tampa Bay 28 will provide more details as they become available.
Family mourns Brandon High School student killed by train
Jewell McMillan, Jamar's mother, tells Tampa Bay 28 reporter Annette Gutierrez she didn't realize Wednesday night would be the last time she'd see her son alive
'I'm really heartbroken': Family mourns Brandon High School student killed by train