Fatal incident on River Road in Dade City: Florida Highway Patrol

WFTS
Posted

DADE CITY, Fla. — An incident in Pasco County was fatal, according to Florida High Patrol (FHP).

FHP's preliminary report from Wednesday morning states the incident happened in the 40000 block of River Road in Dade City.

This is a developing story. Tampa Bay 28 will provide more details as they become available.

