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Firefighters rescue calf stuck in mud during brush fire in Pasco County

Firefighter/Paramedic Kevin Ryan with the rescued calf.
Pasco County Firefighters Local 4420
Firefighter/Paramedic Kevin Ryan with the rescued calf.
Posted
  • Firefighters in Pasco County rescued a small calf stuck in the mud while responding to a brush fire earlier this week, according to a statement from Pasco County Professional Firefighters Local 4420.
  • The organization said crews from the Station 1-D Shift team responded to a brush fire on March 15.
  • While working the fire, the report said crews found the baby cow stuck in the mud and were able to safely free it.

Wesley Chapel family hurt in golf cart crash; 8 hospitalized

A Wesley Chapel family and a neighbor were ejected when their golf cart rolled over after colliding with a car driven by a 17-year-old. One person remains sedated in the ICU.

Wesley Chapel family hurt in golf cart crash; 8 hospitalized

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