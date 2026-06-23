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FHP Trooper taken to the hospital after a crash on SR-54 in Pasco County: FHP

Trooper taken to the hospital after a crash on SR-54 in Pasco County: FHP
FHP
Trooper taken to the hospital after a crash on SR-54 in Pasco County: FHP
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PASCO COUNTY, Fla. — The Florida Highway Patrol (FHP) said an FHP trooper was taken to the hospital after a teen driver ran into the back of his vehicle.

The crash happened around 7 a.m. on June 23. FHP said the FHP Dodge Ram was stopped at a traffic signal on the eastbound SR-54 and Northpointe Parkway. An 18-year-old Hudson woman collided with the rear of the FHP vehicle.

An 18-year-old Hudson woman collided with the rear of the FHP vehicle.

The trooper was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

The trooper was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries

The 18-year-old had minor injuries, but was not transported, FHP said.

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