FHP Trooper taken to the hospital after a crash on SR-54 in Pasco County: FHP

PASCO COUNTY, Fla. — The Florida Highway Patrol (FHP) said an FHP trooper was taken to the hospital after a teen driver ran into the back of his vehicle.
The crash happened around 7 a.m. on June 23. FHP said the FHP Dodge Ram was stopped at a traffic signal on the eastbound SR-54 and Northpointe Parkway. An 18-year-old Hudson woman collided with the rear of the FHP vehicle.
The trooper was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
The 18-year-old had minor injuries, but was not transported, FHP said.
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