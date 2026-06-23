Several homes evacuated in Holiday as firefighters battle blaze: PCFR

HOLIDAY, FLA. — Several homes were evacuated in Holiday early Tuesday morning after Pasco firefighters responded to a house fire, officials said.
Pasco County Fire Rescue (PCFR) responded to the early morning fire on the 3000 block of Peterborough Street.
Crews arrived in under three minutes to find heavy flames and smoke coming from the home, PCFR officials said.
All occupants had already escaped before firefighters reached the scene.
Out of caution, some neighboring homes were temporarily evacuated.
PCFR crews brought the fire under control, and no injuries were reported.
The Red Cross was notified to assist the residents.
Fire investigators said the fire appeared to have started in the home’s rear enclosed porch, though the exact cause could not be determined.
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