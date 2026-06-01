LAND O' LAKES, Fla. — Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis discussed property taxes at a press conference in Land O' Lakes on Monday morning.
The governor spoke at the Pasco County Sheriff’s Office Training Facility at 11 a.m. on June 1.
Tampa Bay 28 was at the event and streamed it live on the website and Facebook.
WATCH: Gov. DeSantis holds press conference on property taxes in Land O' Lakes
Gov. DeSantis holds press conference in Land O' Lakes
This is a developing story. Tampa Bay 28 will provide more details as they become available.
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