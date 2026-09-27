Hudson bicyclist dies after being struck on U.S. Highway 19 in Pasco County: FHP

PASCO COUNTY, Fla. — A Hudson bicyclist died after being struck by a vehicle while attempting to cross U.S. Highway 19 early Sunday morning, according to Florida Highway Patrol (FHP).

The crash happened around 12:10 a.m. at the intersection of U.S. Highway 19 and State Road 52, troopers said.

According to FHP, a Kia K5 driven by a 50-year-old Brooksville woman was traveling northbound on U.S. Highway 19 when a 57-year-old Hudson bicyclist attempted to ride across the highway.

Troopers said the bicyclist entered the path of the vehicle and was struck.

The bicyclist was taken to an area hospital, where they later died from injuries suffered in the crash, according to FHP.

The Brooksville driver was not reported injured.