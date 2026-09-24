Pasco and Hillsborough Counties declare local state of emergency over dengue fever concerns

ODESSA, FL (WFTS) — With dengue fever cases mounting in neighboring Hillsborough County, Pasco County officials say they are not waiting for transmission of the mosquito-borne virus to become widespread locally.

Pasco County has declared a local state of emergency and is encouraging other Tampa Bay area communities to do the same.

Pasco County Fighting Off Dengue Fever

Hillsborough County also declared a state of local emergency.

The concern is on the mind of people like Patty McCloskey, who was heading back to her car after a hike at Starkey Wilderness Preserve.

“I love the outdoors and nature and just being out in the fresh air,” McCloskey said.

She said she was aware of the rising number of mosquito-borne dengue cases. She also discovered she had been bitten while outdoors.

“It makes you not want to be out in nature, but sometimes you take that chance,” McCloskey said.

Pasco County officials say they have found one mosquito infected with dengue and have confirmed two cases involving people.

But with nearly 200 cases reported in neighboring Hillsborough County and one confirmed dengue-related death, Pasco officials say they are taking steps now to try to prevent a larger outbreak.

The county's local state of emergency is expected to make it easier to get additional resources from the state.

“They’ll be able to send additional resources, equipment, people to help with boots on the ground, chemicals that are needed to help combat the mosquitoes, within not just Pasco, but hopefully within our Tampa Bay region,” Pasco County Commissioner Seth Weightman said.

Pasco County has been preparing for the threat of dengue for years.

Tampa Bay 28 visited the Pasco County Mosquito Control District lab two years ago to see how staff members were working to protect residents from the virus.

At the time, Executive Director Adriane Rogers explained how severe dengue can become.

“Dengue is nicknamed breakbone fever. In more severe cases, we actually have issues where you feel like your bones are breaking. It’s that severe,” Rogers said.

Now, mosquito control crews are collecting and testing mosquito samples and spraying insecticide in areas where mosquitoes could potentially spread the virus.

Pasco is also lending one of its two mosquito control helicopters to Hillsborough County to assist with spraying there.

Pasco officials say controlling the outbreak requires a regional response and are encouraging neighboring counties to take similar emergency action.

“The issue in Hillsborough County is great. And the issue needs to be taken care of in Hillsborough County,” Pasco's Mosquito Control District Commissioner Michael Cox said.

Residents can also help reduce the mosquito population around their homes. Officials recommend regularly checking yards for containers and other areas that collect standing water, where mosquitoes can breed.



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For more than 15 years, Erik Waxler has called Pasco County home. He’s dedicated to helping his neighbors from New Port Richey to Dade City solve problems and celebrating those who help others. Share your ideas and tips with Erik below.

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. For more than 15 years, Erik Waxler has called Pasco County home. He’s dedicated to helping his neighbors from New Port Richey to Dade City solve problems and celebrating those who help others. Share your ideas and tips with Erik below.