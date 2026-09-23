Local National Weather Sports Shop Scripps Watch Now
1  WX Alert
NewsPasco County

Actions

Two teens, 15, 16, seriously injured in Pasco county crash: FHP

County Line Rd (3).jpg
Florida Highway Patrol
Two teenagers were seriously injured in a Pasco County crash on Tuesday after a vehicle turned into their path and slammed into them, troopers said.<br/><br/>
County Line Rd (3).jpg
Posted

PASCO COUNTY, FLA. — Two teenagers were seriously injured in a crash on Tuesday after a vehicle turned into their path and slammed into them, troopers said.

A Mercedes sedan was traveling westbound on County Line Road at about 9:09 p.m. 

At the same time, a BMW sedan was traveling eastbound on County Line Road. 

At the intersection of Firewheel Drive, the Mercedes turned left into the path of and collided with the BMW, a Florida Highway Patrol (FHP) report stated.

Both vehicles rotated southeast, colliding first with a road sign and finally a brick wall. 

The driver of the BMW was a 16-year-old female from Zephyrhills. Her passenger was a 15-year-old male from Wesley Chapel.

In the Mercedes was a 20-year-old driver from Wesley Chapel and his passenger, a 21-year-old woman from Zephyrhills.

All four suffered serious injuries and were taken to area hospitals.

Saudi flight from Tampa, secret FBI probe reveal possible Saudi support network for 9/11 hijackers

Twenty years after the Sept. 11 attacks, more than 80,000 records compiled by the Tampa FBI Field Office remain classified. Newly declassified documents are pointing to a possible secret Saudi support network for the hijackers. Soon after the attacks, the FBI uncovered that 15 of the 19 hijackers were from Saudi Arabia.

Saudi flight from Tampa and secret FBI probe reveal possible Saudi support network

Latest Pasco County News from Tampa Bay 28

 

Report a typo

New mobile app for iOS and Android. Our news is streaming any time you want to watch with our 24/7 streaming channel and video on demand clips.

FREE Local News & Weather on Your Phone or Streaming TV. Click Here.