Two teens, 15, 16, seriously injured in Pasco county crash: FHP

PASCO COUNTY, FLA. — Two teenagers were seriously injured in a crash on Tuesday after a vehicle turned into their path and slammed into them, troopers said.
A Mercedes sedan was traveling westbound on County Line Road at about 9:09 p.m.
At the same time, a BMW sedan was traveling eastbound on County Line Road.
At the intersection of Firewheel Drive, the Mercedes turned left into the path of and collided with the BMW, a Florida Highway Patrol (FHP) report stated.
Both vehicles rotated southeast, colliding first with a road sign and finally a brick wall.
The driver of the BMW was a 16-year-old female from Zephyrhills. Her passenger was a 15-year-old male from Wesley Chapel.
In the Mercedes was a 20-year-old driver from Wesley Chapel and his passenger, a 21-year-old woman from Zephyrhills.
All four suffered serious injuries and were taken to area hospitals.
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