Two teens, 15, 16, seriously injured in Pasco county crash: FHP

PASCO COUNTY, FLA. — Two teenagers were seriously injured in a crash on Tuesday after a vehicle turned into their path and slammed into them, troopers said.

A Mercedes sedan was traveling westbound on County Line Road at about 9:09 p.m.

At the same time, a BMW sedan was traveling eastbound on County Line Road.

At the intersection of Firewheel Drive, the Mercedes turned left into the path of and collided with the BMW, a Florida Highway Patrol (FHP) report stated.

Both vehicles rotated southeast, colliding first with a road sign and finally a brick wall.

The driver of the BMW was a 16-year-old female from Zephyrhills. Her passenger was a 15-year-old male from Wesley Chapel.

In the Mercedes was a 20-year-old driver from Wesley Chapel and his passenger, a 21-year-old woman from Zephyrhills.

All four suffered serious injuries and were taken to area hospitals.