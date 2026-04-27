Large gator trapped in Wesley Chapel neighborhood

- A Tampa Bay 28 viewer sent us a video of a gator being trapped in front of a neighbor's driveway in Wesley Chapel.
- Renee Acs caught video of a gator in a neighbor's yard. Pasco Sheriff's Office and other authorities came to trap the gator and properly remove it.
- Watch the encounter below.
BTS opens North American tour in Tampa, drawing thousands of fans to sold out shows
K-pop superstars return after pandemic hiatus and military service, launching three-night run at Raymond James Stadium.
BTS opens North American tour in Tampa, drawing thousands of fans to sold out shows