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Large gator trapped in Wesley Chapel neighborhood

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Renee Acs
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  • A Tampa Bay 28 viewer sent us a video of a gator being trapped in front of a neighbor's driveway in Wesley Chapel.
  • Renee Acs caught video of a gator in a neighbor's yard. Pasco Sheriff's Office and other authorities came to trap the gator and properly remove it.
  • Watch the encounter below.

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