New Port Richey nonprofit proposes turning vacant downtown building into STEAM discovery center

NEW PORT RICHEY, Fla. — A vacant city-owned building in downtown New Port Richey could become home to a hands-on science discovery center for children if a local nonprofit's vision becomes reality.

The former Pasco County Health Department building at 5640 Main St. has sat empty for about five years. Now, Brainstorms NPR, Inc. wants to transform it into a permanent home for science, technology, engineering, arts and mathematics, or STEAM, education.

"When you drive over that bridge, you want to see something magical," said Brainstorms Secretary Shauntae Garlock. "You have the Hacienda that's magical. Well, this side needs something."

For years, Brainstorms has brought hands-on STEAM programs to libraries and community events throughout the area. But the nonprofit has never had a permanent location.

"I think our community needs this so much," Garlock said.

The city issued a request for proposals for the property last month, meaning Brainstorms will likely compete with developers who may want to renovate or redevelop the site for restaurants, retail or other commercial uses.

"I don't really view us as the underdog in this situation," Brainstorms board member Daisy Thomas said. "This city is what? 102-years-old now. And we have focused so much on having survived that hundred years. Well, let's focus on the next hundred years. That means actual inter-generational programming that will focus on the entire community beyond just a handful of people at night on the weekends."

Plans for the discovery center include interactive science exhibits, engineering activities and a hurricane simulator. Organizers also hope to preserve the mural on the building as part of the project.

Brainstorms leaders say New Port Richey has invested in attractions for adults and believes it's time to create another destination focused on children and families.

"They did a great job on the park, and I have nieces and nephews, but they come to the park, and they are there for maybe an hour, but they can't come and do something outside of it," said Thomas Sakser, Brainstorms planning & development officer.

Brainstorms will present its proposal to the New Port Richey City Council on Aug. 18 as city leaders begin deciding the future of one of downtown's most prominent vacant buildings.



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For more than 15 years, Erik Waxler has called Pasco County home. He’s dedicated to helping his neighbors from New Port Richey to Dade City solve problems and celebrating those who help others. Share your ideas and tips with Erik below.

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. For more than 15 years, Erik Waxler has called Pasco County home. He’s dedicated to helping his neighbors from New Port Richey to Dade City solve problems and celebrating those who help others. Share your ideas and tips with Erik below.