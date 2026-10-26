Man dies after Hudson shooting: PSO

HUDSON, Fla. — A 29-year-old man has died from injuries suffered in a shooting in Hudson last week, according to the Pasco Sheriff's Office (PSO).

Deputies identified the victim as 29-year-old Deinis Carrillo in an update on Monday.

The sheriff's office initially said deputies were investigating after an injured man was found in the area of Joliet Street. Investigators believed Carrillo had been shot at another location before driving his vehicle.

In the update, deputies said Carrillo later died from his injuries.

Investigators said Carrillo was shot somewhere in the Hudson area, but the specific location is not being released because it is part of the active criminal investigation.

The sheriff's office said the shooting was not random.

No additional information about what led to the shooting or any potential suspect has been released.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Pasco Sheriff's Crime Tips Line at 1-800-706-2488.

The investigation remains ongoing.