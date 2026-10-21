Man shot, 2 in custody after worksite shooting in Land O' Lakes: PSO

PASCO COUNTY, Fla. — Pasco Sheriff's Office (PSO) is investigating a shooting after an argument at a worksite in Land O' Lakes.
The shooting happened in the Connerton Blvd. and Bella Vita Cir. area around 3:35 p.m.
PSO said three adults were in an argument when one man was shot. The other two adults ran into a wooded area before law enforcement arrived, but officers quickly located them, PSO said.
The shooting victim is receiving medical attention.
This is a developing story. Tampa Bay 28 will provide more details as they become available.
Pasco County mom of 5 takes in 3 children left without food or power whose mother faces neglect charges
Jasmine Young, a mother of 5, opened her home to three neglected girls as their mother faces child neglect charges for leaving them without food, power or water.