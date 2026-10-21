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Man shot, 2 in custody after worksite shooting in Land O' Lakes: PSO

Tampa Bay 28 News Latest Headlines | Oct. 21 8 a.m.
Tampa Bay 28 News Latest Headlines | Oct. 21 8 a.m.
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PASCO COUNTY, Fla. — Pasco Sheriff's Office (PSO) is investigating a shooting after an argument at a worksite in Land O' Lakes.

The shooting happened in the Connerton Blvd. and Bella Vita Cir. area around 3:35 p.m.

PSO said three adults were in an argument when one man was shot. The other two adults ran into a wooded area before law enforcement arrived, but officers quickly located them, PSO said.

The shooting victim is receiving medical attention.

This is a developing story. Tampa Bay 28 will provide more details as they become available.

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