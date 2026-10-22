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Man taken to hospital after being shot and driving away from the area in Hudson: PSO

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HUDSON, Fla. — Pasco Sheriff's Office (PSO) said it is investigating after a man was shot in Hudson.

The incident occurred near Joliet Street.

PSO said the man was shot at an unknown location before driving his vehicle. He was taken to the hospital.

Anyone with information is urged to contact Pasco Sheriff’s Crime Tips Line at 1-800-706-2488.

Pasco County mom of 5 takes in 3 children left without food or power whose mother faces neglect charges

Jasmine Young, a mother of 5, opened her home to three neglected girls as their mother faces child neglect charges for leaving them without food, power or water.

Pasco County mom of 5 takes in 3 children whose mother faces neglect charges

Latest Pasco County News from Tampa Bay 28

 

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