Jeff Harrington has been appointed interim sheriff in Pasco County

PASCO COUNTY, Fla. — Pasco Sheriff's Office (PSO) said Jeff Harrington has been appointed interim sheriff.
Harrington will be interim sheriff until the governor makes an appointment.
Tampa Bay 28 Pasco County reporter Erik Waxler said Harrington served as a Professor of Practice at Norwich University, a Chief Deputy for the Pasco County Sheriff’s Office, and Chief of Police for the New Port Richey Police Department. Harrington earned his bachelor’s degree in criminal justice from Norwich University, his master’s degree in criminal justice and corrections from Norwich University, and his doctorate in philosophy from Capella University.
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