Motorcyclist dies after crash at Pasco County intersection: FHP

PASCO COUNTY, Fla. — A 30-year-old New Port Richey man died after a motorcycle crash early Saturday morning in Pasco County, according to Florida Highway Patrol (FHP).
The crash happened around 2:50 a.m. at the intersection of Trouble Creek Road and Whitetail Lane, according to a news release.
Investigators said a Kia Sorento driven by a 61-year-old New Port Richey woman was stopped at a stop sign on Whitetail Lane before attempting to cross Trouble Creek Road through a median break.
FHP said the SUV entered the path of a westbound Suzuki motorcycle ridden by the 30-year-old man, leading to the collision.
The rider suffered serious injuries and was taken to a local hospital, where he later died.
The crash remains under investigation.
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