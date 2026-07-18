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Motorcyclist dies after crash at Pasco County intersection: FHP

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PASCO COUNTY, Fla. — A 30-year-old New Port Richey man died after a motorcycle crash early Saturday morning in Pasco County, according to Florida Highway Patrol (FHP).

The crash happened around 2:50 a.m. at the intersection of Trouble Creek Road and Whitetail Lane, according to a news release.

Investigators said a Kia Sorento driven by a 61-year-old New Port Richey woman was stopped at a stop sign on Whitetail Lane before attempting to cross Trouble Creek Road through a median break.

FHP said the SUV entered the path of a westbound Suzuki motorcycle ridden by the 30-year-old man, leading to the collision.

The rider suffered serious injuries and was taken to a local hospital, where he later died.

The crash remains under investigation.

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Latest Pasco County News from Tampa Bay 28

 

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