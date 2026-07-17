Local National Weather Sports Shop Scripps Watch Now
NewsPasco County

Actions

1 dead after shooting in Holiday, investigation underway: PSO

Pasco-County-Sheriff's-Office-SUV.png
WFTS
Pasco-County-Sheriff's-Office-SUV.png
Posted
and last updated

HOLIDAY, Fla. — The Pasco County Sheriff's Office (PSO) said a man is dead after an overnight shooting in Holiday.

PSO said the shooting occurred in the Vision Avenue area around 12:01 a.m. on July 17.

Deputies said preliminary information indicates that an altercation between two men, who are known to each other, escalated, and one man shot the other man.

The man who was shot was pronounced dead at the scene, per the report, and deputies detained the suspect upon arrival.

PSO said this is an isolated incident, and there is no public safety threat.

The investigation is ongoing.

Teen takeover or just hanging out? Police respond to 300 teens at Riverwalk

Experts explain the difference between a hangout and a takeover.

Teen takeover or just hanging out? Police respond to 300 teens at Riverwalk

Latest Pasco County News from Tampa Bay 28

 

Report a typo

New mobile app for iOS and Android. Our news is streaming any time you want to watch with our 24/7 streaming channel and video on demand clips.

FREE Local News & Weather on Your Phone or Streaming TV. Click Here.