1 dead after shooting in Holiday, investigation underway: PSO

HOLIDAY, Fla. — The Pasco County Sheriff's Office (PSO) said a man is dead after an overnight shooting in Holiday.

PSO said the shooting occurred in the Vision Avenue area around 12:01 a.m. on July 17.

Deputies said preliminary information indicates that an altercation between two men, who are known to each other, escalated, and one man shot the other man.

The man who was shot was pronounced dead at the scene, per the report, and deputies detained the suspect upon arrival.

PSO said this is an isolated incident, and there is no public safety threat.

The investigation is ongoing.