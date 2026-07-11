Motorcyclist killed in crash with SUV on SR-54 in Pasco County

PASCO CO., Fla. — A 20-year-old Tampa man died after a motorcycle crash on State Road 54 in Pasco County, according to the Florida Highway Patrol (FHP).
Troopers said the crash happened at the intersection of Player Drive when a Chevy Suburban turned left into the path of an oncoming Kawasaki motorcycle driven by the 20-year-old man.
According to FHP, the motorcyclist was traveling westbound on SR-54 at a high rate of speed while the SUV, driven by a 53-year-old New Port Richey man, was heading eastbound before attempting the turn.
The motorcycle crashed into the SUV during the turn, leaving the rider seriously hurt. He was taken to a nearby hospital, where he later died from his injuries.
The SUV driver was not reported injured.
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