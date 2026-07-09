Harm-reduction vending machines in Pasco County provide free resources to the community

PASCO COUNTY, Fla. — In Pasco County, there’s a new resource to get people free health supplies. There are four harm-reduction vending machines across the county to address the behavioral health needs of the community.

Tampa Bay 28 Anchor Lauren St. Germain covers medical news and went to one of the vending machines outside the BayCare Behavioral Health Urgent Care Center in Dade City. There she met up with Sonya Bufe, who is the Clinical Manager for BayCare Behavioral Health.

Bufe explained that inside the vending machines are toiletry kits (for men and women), drug disposal bags, HIV testing kits, fentanyl test strips, and Narcan. People can stay anonymous when they get the free supplies. Bufe told St. Germain the vending machines have been active for a few months and the toiletry kits are the most popular items.

“The highest item has been the toiletry kits followed by Narcan, so that shows that people continue to have a need and we are happy to meet that need,” said Bufe.

“The harm reduction vending machines are a free resource. Individuals can get those supplies at no cost. We want to make sure that Pasco County residents are able to get the needed supplies without any cost in a timely manner,” said Bufe.

The machines at the behavioral health urgent care and the Life Church Community Center in Wesley Chapel are outside and available 24/7.

Bufe said the harm-reduction vending machine project is a nationwide program, but Pasco is one of the first counties in the state of Florida with them. She explained they are in Pasco County because there is a high need for services for substance use and mental health.

Bufe also said research is showing there is a reduction in overdose deaths in the counties with the machines because of the free access.

Locations:



BayCare Behavioral Health in Dade City

All Ways Center in New Port Richey (9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Thursday)

Life Church Community Center in Wesley Chapel

Pasco County Detention Center





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Our health and our happiness impact our lives so much. And Tampa Bay 28 Anchor Lauren St. Germain is focused on both. From highlighting the latest medical breakthroughs to celebrating the biggest Tampa Bay Lightning Fans; Lauren wants to hear for you. Use the form below to send her a note.

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. Our health and our happiness impact our lives so much. And Tampa Bay 28 Anchor Lauren St. Germain is focused on both. From highlighting the latest medical breakthroughs to celebrating the biggest Tampa Bay Lightning Fans; Lauren wants to hear for you. Use the form below to send her a note.