All I-75 southbound lanes closed in Wesley Chapel after fatal crash: FHP

WESLEY CHAPEL, Fla. — The Florida Highway Patrol (FHP) said all southbound lanes of I-75 are closed at CR-54 inWesley Chapel following a fatal crash.
FHP said the crash happened at mile marker 279 and troopers were dispatched to the scene at around 2:52 a.m. on July 10.
All lanes remain closed as of 6:30 a.m., per Florida 511.
This is a developing story. Tampa Bay 28 will provide more details as they become available.
Urgent plea for rare blood donors to help save Florida teen's life
Gigi Felix needs very specific donors to help save her life. She has an inherited blood disorder.
Urgent plea for rare blood donors to help save Florida teen's life