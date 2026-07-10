All I-75 southbound lanes closed in Wesley Chapel after fatal crash: FHP

WESLEY CHAPEL, Fla. — The Florida Highway Patrol (FHP) said all southbound lanes of I-75 are closed at CR-54 inWesley Chapel following a fatal crash.

FHP said the crash happened at mile marker 279 and troopers were dispatched to the scene at around 2:52 a.m. on July 10.

All lanes remain closed as of 6:30 a.m., per Florida 511.

This is a developing story. Tampa Bay 28 will provide more details as they become available.