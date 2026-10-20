Pasco County proposes closing Fox Hollow Elementary as part of school restructuring plan

PORT RICHEY, Fla. — Three Pasco County elementary schools could soon see major changes, including one that could close under a proposal from Superintendent John Legg.

The proposal comes after Pinellas County approved closing six schools.

In Port Richey, the possibility of losing Fox Hollow Elementary is raising concerns among parents who say the school has become an important part of their families' lives.

“It’s not just a shell. It’s not just a building. It’s what’s inside of the building," said Rachel Stollman.

Stollman's older son attended Fox Hollow, and her younger son is currently a student there. She says she chose to send him to the school even though she had the option of applying for school choice elsewhere.

“I’m choosing to send him to Fox Hollow," she said. "To be in two different car lines. To be in two different schools because everybody at Fox Hollow, every teacher, every staff member, every cafeteria worker, custodian, PE, everybody truly cares. They know these kids' names. They know parents' names.”

But now, Fox Hollow could be closing.

Parents received a letter from the school's principal explaining that the district is recommending shutting down the school because of declining enrollment, available capacity at other schools and nearby educational options.

The proposed closure is part of a broader initiative called Elevate 34668, named for the ZIP code covering this economically challenged area of west Pasco County.

Under the superintendent's proposal, Schrader Elementary would become a school focused on STEAM education, which stands for science, technology, engineering, arts and mathematics. Gulf Highlands Elementary would transition to a career exploration program.

Legg says all three schools have struggled academically for years.

“Over the last 14 years, there’s been six F’s, nine D’s, 24 C’s and no A’s or B’s in that ZIP code,” he said.

According to Legg, a declining birthrate is one reason enrollment has been dropping. The three schools are also operating well below their student capacity.

He says consolidating students would allow the district to redirect resources toward improving academic performance at the remaining schools.

“So, it made sense to consolidate one of those schools and put those resources to bolster the academics of the other schools in that zip code.”

But for Stollman, the possibility of losing Fox Hollow goes beyond the impact on students. She is also concerned about the teachers and staff members who have made a difference for her family.

“I feel like the teachers, everybody at Fox Hollow, has done an incredible job. And to hear this is just saddening,” she said.

The district says no employees would lose their jobs if the proposal is approved. Staff members would receive priority consideration for other positions in the same area.

The proposed changes still require school board approval.



Share Your Story with Erik



For more than 15 years, Erik Waxler has called Pasco County home. He’s dedicated to helping his neighbors from New Port Richey to Dade City solve problems and celebrating those who help others. Share your ideas and tips with Erik below.

Contact Erik Waxler First Name Last Name Email Phone Subject Body I'm not a robot Submit

. For more than 15 years, Erik Waxler has called Pasco County home. He’s dedicated to helping his neighbors from New Port Richey to Dade City solve problems and celebrating those who help others. Share your ideas and tips with Erik below.