Pasco deputies investigating shooting in holiday neighborhood

HOLIDAY, Fla. — The Pasco County Sheriff's Office (PCSO) is investigating after a gun was fired during an argument in a Holiday neighborhood Saturday.

The Pasco Sheriff’s Office said the shooting happened around 1:25 p.m. in the Lisabelle Lane area, and preliminary information indicates several people who know each other were involved in an argument when a woman fired a gun.

No injuries were reported, and PCSO said they quickly located and detained the woman who allegedly fired the gun upon arrival.

PCSO said this appears to be an isolated incident and there is no ongoing threat to the public.