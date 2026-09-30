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Pasco man charged with setting up cameras to catch family members undressing: PCSO

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LAND-O-LAKES, FLA. — A Land-o-Lakes man was arrested on numerous video voyeurism charges after he was accused of setting up cameras in his home to catch family members undressing, court documents showed.

The Pasco County Sheriff’s Office (PCSO) arrested 37-year-old Dominick DeMao after his wife found a cell phone belonging to her husband.

She found several AI-produced images of herself, friends and family members depicted in various pornographic situations, a PCSO report stated.

DeMao would place the recording devices at the bottom of the door or in the trash can to catch the victims in their bathrooms using the toilet, taking showers and undressing, court records showed.

DeMao was charged with nine counts of video voyeurism on a child less than 16 and one count of unlawful use of a two-way device.

A judge ordered DeMao to have no contact with any of the victims.

He was booked into the Pasco County Jail, but has since bonded out, court records showed.

Bradenton community responds after 20-year-old volleyball star dies from disease that affects 2 in a million

The 20-year-old IMG Academy volleyball star and Under Armour All-American died Sept. 16 after a three-month battle with the rare blood disorder — even though doctors had found her a 100% bone marrow match, her mother, Tanya Mack tells Tampa Bay 28 reporter Haley Zarcone.

20-year-old volleyball star dies from disease that affects 2 in a million

Latest Pasco County News from Tampa Bay 28

 

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