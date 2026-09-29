Cat killed in New Port Richey RV fire due to faulty refrigerator: PCFR

NEW PORT RICHEY — A cat was killed in a New Port Richey RV fire on Tuesday due to a faulty refrigerator, officials said.

Pasco County Fire Rescue (PCFR) responded to the structure fire on the 10000 block of Huntley Street in the Moon Lake Estates community.

Firefighters arrived to find the RV fully engulfed in flames.

PCFR knocked down the fire, and no injuries were reported.

One ferret was rescued from the RV.

But one cat did not survive, PCFR officials said.

Two residents have been displaced due to the fire.

Fire investigators determined the cause was a faulty refrigerator inside the RV, PCFR officials said.