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Cat killed in New Port Richey RV fire due to faulty refrigerator: PCFR

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Pasco County Fire Rescue
A cat was killed in a New Port Richey RV fire on Tuesday due to a faulty refrigerator, officials said.<br/><br/>
pasco trailer 1.jpeg
Posted

NEW PORT RICHEY — A cat was killed in a New Port Richey RV fire on Tuesday due to a faulty refrigerator, officials said.

Pasco County Fire Rescue (PCFR) responded to the structure fire on the 10000 block of Huntley Street in the Moon Lake Estates community.

Firefighters arrived to find the RV fully engulfed in flames.

PCFR knocked down the fire, and no injuries were reported.

One ferret was rescued from the RV.

But one cat did not survive, PCFR officials said.

Two residents have been displaced due to the fire.

Fire investigators determined the cause was a faulty refrigerator inside the RV, PCFR officials said.

Bradenton community responds after 20-year-old volleyball star dies from disease that affects 2 in a million

The 20-year-old IMG Academy volleyball star and Under Armour All-American died Sept. 16 after a three-month battle with the rare blood disorder — even though doctors had found her a 100% bone marrow match, her mother, Tanya Mack tells Tampa Bay 28 reporter Haley Zarcone.

20-year-old volleyball star dies from disease that affects 2 in a million

Latest Pasco County News from Tampa Bay 28

 

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