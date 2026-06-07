Pasco motorcyclist accused of fleeing troopers at speeds topping 145 mph: PSO

PASCO COUNTY, Fla. — A motorcycle rider is accused of leading Florida Highway Patrol (FHP) troopers on a chase across Pasco and Hernando counties at speeds exceeding 145 mph before surrendering in New Port Richey.

According to an arrest report, 44-year-old Jeff Walker Freymuller was arrested on Saturday and charged with fleeing or attempting to elude law enforcement and operating a vehicle at more than 100 mph in a way that threatened people or property.

A trooper reported observing a sport motorcycle traveling 104 mph in a posted 45 mph zone on State Road 52 near Hicks Road in Pasco County. When the trooper attempted a traffic stop, the rider accelerated away, prompting a pursuit, according to the report.

Pasco County Sheriff's Office

The report states the rider eventually slowed and turned onto Lake Drive in New Port Richey, where he stopped and surrendered. Troopers arrested him a little before 10 p.m.

According to the report, he told investigators he fled because he was scared and had medical marijuana in his pocket. Troopers said they also detected the odor of an alcoholic beverage and that Freymuller later stated he had consumed several beers earlier in the day.

Freymuller was booked into the Pasco County Detention Facility.