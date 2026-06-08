Pasco pursuit ends in arrest after driver flees traffic stop: FHP

NEW PORT RICHEY, Fla. — A traffic stop in Pasco County led to a pursuit and arrest after a driver allegedly fled from a Florida Highway Patrol trooper and took evasive action while attempting to escape on Sunday.

According to an arrest report, a Florida Highway Patrol trooper observed a silver Nissan Altima traveling westbound on State Road 54 near Seven Springs Boulevard on Sunday afternoon. The vehicle matched the description of a car that had fled a traffic stop the previous day.

The trooper activated emergency equipment and attempted a traffic stop for a windshield tint violation. The driver entered a parking lot before fleeing westbound on State Road 54, the report states. During the pursuit, the vehicle traveled westbound on Perrine Ranch Road when the driver lost control, and the vehicle rotated, according to the report. The trooper reported that the driver attempted to turn around and continue eastbound.

The report states the trooper then intentionally struck the side of the vehicle, after determining the driver was showing disregard for public safety. The driver exited the vehicle and was taken into custody.

27-year-old Marcus Jerome Dudley of St. Petersburg was arrested on a felony charge of fleeing or attempting to elude law enforcement with disregard for the safety of persons or property.