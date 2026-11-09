Pasco sheriff: 16-year-old girl allegedly shot, killed by boyfriend

SPRING HILL, Fla. — A 16-year-old girl reported missing Sunday morning was found dead just hours later, and the Pasco County sheriff says her boyfriend is responsible.

During a news conference Monday, Sheriff Jeff Harrington said Victoria Perez's family reported her missing around 7 a.m. Sunday. Around 11:24 a.m., deputies responded to a call about a body found in a wooded area near Crela Drive in Spring Hill.

Investigators later confirmed it was Perez.

Detectives identified her boyfriend, 19-year-old Robert Timmons, as a suspect after speaking with family and friends, who described the couple's relationship as "tumultuous" and "toxic."

According to investigators, Perez got into Timmons' vehicle around 1:15 a.m. Sunday. The two reportedly got into an argument, which escalated when Timmons allegedly shot Perez in the head.

Harrington said Timmons initially lied to investigators but later admitted to his involvement.

"He callously dumped the body 15 ft off the road. And then he left," Harrington said.

Timmons has since been arrested.

The sheriff said investigators aren't aware of any previous reports of violence in the relationship, but Perez's parents had been trying to help her distance herself from it.

"These types of things are all too often taking place in our communities," Harrington said, encouraging families to communicate with loved ones and seek help when needed.

Investigators are still searching a nearby body of water for the gun, which authorities say Timmons disposed of after the shooting.

"This was a tragic, tragic event, and we have a 16-year-old young woman who will never see her 18th birthday," Harrington said.

The sheriff's office says this was an isolated incident and there is no threat to the public. The investigation remains ongoing.

Anyone with information can contact the Pasco Sheriff's Office Crime Tips Line at 1-800-706-2488 or submit a tip at PascoSheriff.com/tips.

Those experiencing domestic violence can contact the National Domestic Violence Hotline at 1-800-799-SAFE for free, confidential assistance.