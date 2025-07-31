DADE CITY, Fla. — For many in Pasco County, it is more than just a tree.

A large live oak outside the historic Pasco County courthouse was scheduled for removal, but after a wave of public outcry and a by local officials, the tree's fate is now on hold.

Residents rally to save historic oak tree in front of Pasco County courthouse

Outside the courthouse, Kevin Taggerty has become one of the tree’s most vocal defenders.

“Just looking at it. There is nothing that is dead on this tree. The limbs are strong. This tree has survived all the storms,” Taggerty said.

Local attorney Keeley Karatinos also voiced her support for preserving the iconic oak too.

“When people come to Dade City. It’s like going back in time. It’s the charm. It’s the beauty. And part of that is the age and the beauty of our trees,” Karatinos said.

The oak is believed to be more than 200 years old. Pasco County Commissioner Ron Oakley expressed concern that the aging tree could suddenly collapse, referencing a similar oak that fell near the new courthouse in 2022.

He also noted the potential danger to the World War II memorial that sits next to the tree.

“I have several family members names on that memorial as a lot of people around this area have. I don’t want to see it destroyed,” Oakley said during a June 15 board meeting.

An arborist report completed approximately seven years ago indicated the tree was nearing the end of its natural lifespan. Based on those findings, the county had prepared for its removal.

In June, Dade City brought in another arborist who found the tree to be between 200-250 years old.

According to that report the oak's overall risk rating is low, "due to the excellent health and condition of the tree. While targets such as the pavilion/bandstand, cars, the fountain, and pedestrians exist, the relative distance and the lack of history of any health issues with the tree make a combined likelihood of failure and impact unlikely."

Following that report, the Dade City Commission pulled its permit putting removal plans on hold.

Dozens of residents gathered Wednesday evening to show their support for preserving the tree, which stands in a city designated as part of the Tree City USA program.

“It’s election year. I just think it’s very shortsighted. It’s one of those things that will invigorate the entire community. I don’t know why they are doing it. It doesn’t make sense,” Karatinos said.

Pasco County officials confirmed they are now pursuing a more thorough assessment.

“The board voted for a more rigorous and detailed arborist inspection, which will guide future actions,” a county spokesperson said.

The new inspection is expected to be completed next month.

No matter the findings, many residents say they will continue fighting to keep the oak in place.

“It would be like removing the heartbeat of Dade City. Of what we think of preserving the history and beauty of this little town,” Karatinos said.