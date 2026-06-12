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Six-car crash involving FedEx truck slows traffic on Suncoast Parkway: FHP

FedEx truck crash
Florida Highway Patrol
FedEx truck crash
Posted

PASCO COUNTY, Fla. — A six-vehicle crash on the Suncoast Parkway caused significant slowdowns for northbound drivers near Ridge Road.

According to the Florida Highway Patrol, the chain-reaction collision happened as traffic was slowing for two other crashes near mile marker 24.

FedEx truck crash

Troopers say a vehicle in the inside lane approaching the Ridge Road exit failed to stop in time, hitting the rear of another vehicle and then colliding with three more. The final impact pushed one vehicle into another at the front of the line.

Family charged hundreds for car towed from paid lot during downtown Tampa event

A family claims a 17-year-old was waved into a parking spot by an attendant, paid $45 to park, and still had her grandfather's truck towed during a Lightning playoff game.

Family charged hundreds for car towed from paid lot during downtown Tampa event

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