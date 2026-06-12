Six-car crash involving FedEx truck slows traffic on Suncoast Parkway: FHP

PASCO COUNTY, Fla. — A six-vehicle crash on the Suncoast Parkway caused significant slowdowns for northbound drivers near Ridge Road.

According to the Florida Highway Patrol, the chain-reaction collision happened as traffic was slowing for two other crashes near mile marker 24.

Florida Highway Patrol

Troopers say a vehicle in the inside lane approaching the Ridge Road exit failed to stop in time, hitting the rear of another vehicle and then colliding with three more. The final impact pushed one vehicle into another at the front of the line.