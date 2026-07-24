Community continues to rally around 10-year-old Asher Thomson as he recovers from devastating crash

HUDSON, Fla. — More than six weeks after a crash left 10-year-old Asher Thomson with life-threatening injuries, his family said he's continuing to make progress while the Pasco County community continues to rally around them.

Asher remains hospitalized at St. Joseph's Children's Hospital after investigators say he was struck by two vehicles while riding his bicycle across State Road 52 in Hudson on July 12.

"His skull was completely shattered," his mother, Jackie Almeida, said.

The crash left Asher with multiple serious injuries and in a coma. While he still faces a long recovery, Almeida said every small milestone gives her hope.

"He's moving like crazy," she said. "He was moving his arm last night. I would hold his hand. And then when he would get mad about something, he would move it. And I was like, 'Give me your hand back.'"

After 42 days in the hospital, Almeida said there's more milestones she's hoping for to happen soon.

"I want him to wake up and be like... he's awake," she said. "But I want him to just be like, 'Mom!'"

She's also hoping he'll soon be able to breathe without a ventilator.

Since the crash, the community has responded with an overwhelming show of support. Friends, neighbors and complete strangers have reached out to help the family through one of the most difficult times of their lives.

"Everyone wants to help, and I don't know half the people at all," Almeida said.

A GoFundMe campaign has raised more than $35,000, and additional community fundraisers are planned.

One of the fundraisers is being organized by Lindsay Weber with The Connector Community Foundation.

"The little boy is one of my little boys' age, so when I saw that, it hit the heartstrings a little bit," Weber said.

The Price family is also donating inflatables and supplies from their business, Priceless Inflatables, to help make the event a success.

"As soon as I heard about it, my immediate thought was, 'That could have been my kid. How can I help?'" Mark Price said, "If something were to happen to me and I had a community like this, it would definitely make it easier, and that's exactly what we want to do."

Almeida said she couldn't have made it through the past six weeks without the support.

"You don't realize what you need when something like this happens," she said. "You never think this would happen to you."

The Community Family Fun Day will be held Aug. 1 from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. at Mitchell Field in New Port Richey, with all proceeds benefiting Asher and his family.



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For more than 15 years, Erik Waxler has called Pasco County home. He’s dedicated to helping his neighbors from New Port Richey to Dade City solve problems and celebrating those who help others. Share your ideas and tips with Erik below.

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. For more than 15 years, Erik Waxler has called Pasco County home. He’s dedicated to helping his neighbors from New Port Richey to Dade City solve problems and celebrating those who help others. Share your ideas and tips with Erik below.