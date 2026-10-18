Trinity woman accused of torturing and killing cat over several days: PSO

TRINITY, Fla. — A Trinity woman is facing an aggravated animal cruelty charge after deputies say she admitted to torturing and killing a neighborhood cat over several days.

According to an arrest affidavit, the Pasco Sheriff's Office (PSO) began investigating after receiving information from a mandatory clinical reporter who said 21-year-old Juliana Alyssa Brown made admissions about abusing and killing a cat.

Deputies interviewed Brown at her residence, where investigators say she admitted to trapping a neighborhood cat inside the home while her family was away on vacation in May 2024.

According to the affidavit, Brown told investigators she attempted to kill the cat in multiple ways over several days. Detectives allege she admitted to stabbing the animal, attempting to drown it and ultimately killing it.

Investigators say Brown later hid the cat's body from family members and admitted to additional acts involving the remains. Detectives recovered photographs, a knife Brown allegedly identified as the weapon used during the incident, and other evidence referenced in the affidavit.

According to investigators, family members confirmed they had been away on vacation during the time period described by Brown.

The affidavit states Brown later participated in a post-Miranda interview and again admitted to the acts investigators were examining.

At the conclusion of the investigation, detectives determined probable cause existed to charge Brown with aggravated cruelty to animals.

Officials requested a high bond, writing in the affidavit that animal cruelty can be a warning sign associated with future acts of violence.