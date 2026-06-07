Wesley Chapel man arrested after fatal hit-and-run crash with motorcycle: FHP

PASCO COUNTY, Fla. — A Wesley Chapel man was arrested Saturday night after he allegedly fled the scene of a crash that killed a motorcyclist and injured a passenger in Pasco County, according to Florida Highway Patrol (FHP).

Troopers said the crash happened around 11:12 p.m. at the intersection of Handcart Road and Old Bridge Road. A Honda CR-V, driven by 70-year-old Jaykumar Chaturbhai Patel, was traveling north on Handcart Road when Patel turned left into the path of a southbound Yamaha motorcycle, according to a news release.

The motorcycle’s operator, a 31-year-old Zephyrhills man, and his 32-year-old female passenger were ejected upon impact. Both were taken to a nearby hospital, where the man died from his injuries. The passenger sustained serious injuries, FHP said.

Troopers said Patel fled the scene and went to his home, where he was later found and arrested. He was booked into the Pasco County Jail on charges of leaving the scene involving death, leaving the scene involving injury and leaving the scene involving property damage, per the release.