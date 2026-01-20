Wild Thyme Cafe & Market is farm-to-table perk of Angeline community in Land O' Lakes

LAND O' LAKES, Fla. — As Tampa Bay becomes an increasingly popular place to live, work, and play, more and more new living communities are using perks and playthings to lure in residents.

In the "city" of Angeline in Land O' Lakes, that suburban neighborhood's unique draw is fresh and then some.

Wild Thyme Cafe & Market is farm-to-table perk of Angeline community

Leaning into the trendy buzzwords of "urban farming" and "urban agriculture," the Farm at Angeline — that's right, a working farm right in the middle of the 'burbs — fuels the farm-to-table cool of Wild Thyme Cafe & Market just a few feet away.

"People like to say we have a nice 'garden' here, but we like to think we have a full production farm," says farm manager Bobby Dileo. "We create a lot of produce to sell to the community."

The small yet mighty farm is a community hub, offering a farmers market, fun workshops (make-your-own teabags!), even field trips and classes for the neighborhood's school.

It also provides freshly harvested produce (for instance, lettuce, tomatoes, two different kinds of basil, and much more) to Wild Thyme, a true culinary destination that bases its elaborate lunch and dinner specials on what's growing next door.

The market portion of Wild Thyme also ells produce at affordable rates, options ranging from peanuts to peppers.

