Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
17  WX Alerts
NewsPasco County

Actions

Wild Thyme Cafe & Market is farm-to-table perk of Angeline community in Land O' Lakes

The Farm at Angeline is a community hub for adults and kids
Wild Thyme Cafe &amp; Market is farm-to-table perk of Angeline community in Land O' Lakes. The Farm at Angeline is a community hub for adults and kids.
Wild Thyme Cafe & Market is farm-to-table perk of Angeline community
use for web.png
Posted

LAND O' LAKES, Fla. — As Tampa Bay becomes an increasingly popular place to live, work, and play, more and more new living communities are using perks and playthings to lure in residents.

In the "city" of Angeline in Land O' Lakes, that suburban neighborhood's unique draw is fresh and then some.

WATCH: Sean Daly's full report

Wild Thyme Cafe & Market is farm-to-table perk of Angeline community

Leaning into the trendy buzzwords of "urban farming" and "urban agriculture," the Farm at Angeline — that's right, a working farm right in the middle of the 'burbs — fuels the farm-to-table cool of Wild Thyme Cafe & Market just a few feet away.

"People like to say we have a nice 'garden' here, but we like to think we have a full production farm," says farm manager Bobby Dileo. "We create a lot of produce to sell to the community."

The small yet mighty farm is a community hub, offering a farmers market, fun workshops (make-your-own teabags!), even field trips and classes for the neighborhood's school.

It also provides freshly harvested produce (for instance, lettuce, tomatoes, two different kinds of basil, and much more) to Wild Thyme, a true culinary destination that bases its elaborate lunch and dinner specials on what's growing next door.

The market portion of Wild Thyme also ells produce at affordable rates, options ranging from peanuts to peppers.

For more fun Sean Daly stories, follow Sean on Instagram at @seandalytv.


Share Your Story with Sean

Sean Daly calls himself Tampa Bay 28’s "resident big kid". He puts his boundless energy into sharing stories about people doing good, things for you to do, and of course, theme parks. If you have an idea for Sean’s next adventure or "Daly Discovery", send him a message.
Contact Sean Daly

.

FWC releases report detailing deadly alligator attack at Lake Kissimmee State Park

The couple involved launched an 11-foot canoe and traveled along Tiger Creek and then toward Lake Kissimmee prior to the incident.

FWC releases report detailing deadly alligator attack at Lake Kissimmee State Park

Latest Pasco County News from Tampa Bay 28

 

Copyright 2026 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

New mobile app for iOS and Android. Our news is streaming any time you want to watch with our 24/7 streaming channel and video on demand clips.

FREE Local News & Weather on Your Phone or Streaming TV. Click Here.