40% containment on 25-acre Pasco County brush fire

A 25-acre brush fire is burning in Pasco County with 40% containment reported as of Wednesday afternoon.

The Florida Forest Service said the wildfire is active near 14934 Old Dixie Highway in Hudson. Crews from the Withlacoochee Field Unit are working the scene.

Officials have not yet provided information on potential threats to structures or residents.

This is a developing story. Tampa Bay 28 will provide more details as they become available.