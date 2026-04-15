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40% containment on 25-acre Pasco County brush fire

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A 25-acre brush fire is burning in Pasco County with 40% containment reported as of Wednesday afternoon.

The Florida Forest Service said the wildfire is active near 14934 Old Dixie Highway in Hudson. Crews from the Withlacoochee Field Unit are working the scene.

Officials have not yet provided information on potential threats to structures or residents.

This is a developing story. Tampa Bay 28 will provide more details as they become available.

Fort Meade unanimously approves controversial data center deal despite fierce public pushback

The vote clears a major hurdle for Stonebridge’s proposed data center campus, planned for more than 1,300 acres northwest of downtown.

Fort Meade approves controversial data center deal despite public pushback

Latest Pasco County News from Tampa Bay 28

 

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