Clearwater police make 6 arrests in Clearwater Beach 'teen takeover'

CLEARWATER, Fla. — Clearwater police have charged six people in connection with the “Teen Takeover” on Clearwater Beach after investigators spent weeks reviewing evidence and tracking suspects across multiple counties.

According to Clearwater police, detectives secured arrest warrants for five juveniles and one adult in connection with the May 31 disturbance on Clearwater Beach.

Police said one of the juveniles charged was the teen who was shot during the incident. Authorities said investigators determined he had also participated in the event.

That juvenile and another teen suspect have been taken into custody, police said.

The adult suspect was identified as 18-year-old Nigel Charleak Carleston, of Valrico.

Clearwater police said they are continuing to work with agencies in Pasco, Hillsborough and Polk counties to locate and arrest the four remaining suspects.

"If you think you can come to our city and expect to get away with this, think again," said Clearwater Police Chief Gandy. "Our officers and detectives will relentlessly pursue the leads necessary to put you in jail and hold you accountable."