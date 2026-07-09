Nose gear issue on plane prompts emergency landing at PIE: Officials

PINELLAS COUNTY, Fla. — A nose gear issue forced an emergency landing at St. Pete-Clearwater International Airport (PIE).

PIE officials said the runways at the airport are closed.

No information has been provide on injuries.

Tampa Bay 28 was at the airport as the aircraft landed.

Watch video:

Plane lands at PIE with landing gear issues

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