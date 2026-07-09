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Nose gear issue on plane prompts emergency landing at PIE: Officials

Plane makes emergency landing at PIE after landing gear issue.
Plane lands at PIE with landing gear issues
Nose gear issue on plane prompts emergency landing at PIE: Officials
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PINELLAS COUNTY, Fla. — A nose gear issue forced an emergency landing at St. Pete-Clearwater International Airport (PIE).

PIE officials said the runways at the airport are closed.

No information has been provide on injuries.

Tampa Bay 28 was at the airport as the aircraft landed.

Watch video:

Plane lands at PIE with landing gear issues

This is a breaking news story. Stay with Tampa Bay 28 on all platforms for the latest information as it becomes available.

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