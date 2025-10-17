Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
1 dead after fatal e-bike crash in St. Pete: SPPD

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — The St. Petersburg Police Department (SPPD) said a man died after he was struck by a car while operating an e-bike.

Police said a Ford Focus was traveling southbound on 66th St. S, crossing 18th Ave N, around 8 p.m. on Oct. 16.

An electric-assist bike, operated by 45-year-old Shannon White, was traveling westbound across 66th St. N when it entered the path of the Ford Focus and was struck, per the report.

SPPD said White was not using the marked crosswalk and failed to follow the traffic signal.

Police said White was transported to the hospital, where he later died of his injuries.

This is an ongoing investigation.

