Man facing street racing charge after pedestrian crash in St. Petersburg: SPPD

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — A Sarasota County man was arrested on a highway racing charge after he allegedly crashed into a woman with his vehicle in St. Petersburg.

St. Petersburg Police Department (SPPD) said the crash happened around 1 a.m. on Nov. 8 near 4th Street South and 2nd Avenue South.

Adam Rosema, 43, was driving a white Ford Mustang southbound on 4th Street. A pedestrian was crossing the road at 2nd Avenue South at 4th Street against the traffic signal.

Another vehicle slowed down to allow the pedestrian to cross, but Rosema swerved around the vehicle, accelerated and hit the pedestrian, SPPD said.

The 27-year-old pedestrian was taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries.

Roseman was charged with racing on a highway and reckless driving resulting in serious bodily injury.

