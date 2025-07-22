Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
1 injured as authorities investigate possible explosive device in Pinellas County

Authorities investigated a possible explosive device at a solid waste disposal complex, according to the Pinellas County Sheriff's Office.
PINELLAS COUNTY, Fla. — Authorities are investigating a possible explosive device at a solid waste disposal complex in St. Petersburg on Tuesday, according to the Pinellas County Sheriff's Office.

PCSO said around 8 a.m. Tuesday morning, deputies responded to an incident at the 3000 block of 114th Avenue North. A man picked up an ammo can and opened it, resulting in a minor explosion.

According to PCSO, the man was transported to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Officials said bomb dogs from Pinellas County and the bomb squad from Hillsborough County responded and cleared the area.

The Pinellas County Solid Waste Facility is open and operating.

The investigation is ongoing.

