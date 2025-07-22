PINELLAS COUNTY, Fla. — Authorities are investigating a possible explosive device at a solid waste disposal complex in St. Petersburg on Tuesday, according to the Pinellas County Sheriff's Office.
PCSO said around 8 a.m. Tuesday morning, deputies responded to an incident at the 3000 block of 114th Avenue North. A man picked up an ammo can and opened it, resulting in a minor explosion.
WATCH: 1 injured as authorities investigate possible explosive device in Pinellas County
According to PCSO, the man was transported to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
Officials said bomb dogs from Pinellas County and the bomb squad from Hillsborough County responded and cleared the area.
The Pinellas County Solid Waste Facility is open and operating.
The investigation is ongoing.
There are some truly inspiring people who call the Tampa Bay area home. People who overcome odds that others could not even imagine. Tampa Bay 28 anchor Lauren St. Germain met a woman who is doing just that, as she competes at an international level after 2 life-saving lung transplants.